Jason Saunders Currie
1974 - 2020
May 24, 1974 - September 2, 2020
Aledo, Texas - Jason Saunders Currie, a loving father, son, brother, uncle, loyal friend, and life warrior, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2020.
To those who knew him, Jason was strong, funny, enthusiastic, compassionate and extremely kindhearted. He made an impact on every person he met and will be greatly missed. Jason's heart was immense, and his generosity knew no bounds. He loved life and his family and was proud of being a Currie. Jason was a great athlete, starring in soccer at Hope College. Most of his business career was spent at Grand Northern, the business he built with his brother, Mike. He loved the outdoors: farming, fishing, hunting, watersports - whatever it was, Jason was all in. His love of hunting translated into a passion for Hunt with Heart, a nonprofit that gives terminally ill children a chance to experience a hunt. But his greatest love and accomplishment were his children, Tucker and Charlie. Jason left this world too early, but his family is comforted knowing that he is reunited with his mom, Janice, and sister-in-law, Megan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice; sister-in-law, Megan; and grandparents, John and Flo DeBoer and George and Bev Currie.
Survivors: Children, Tucker and Charlie; father, William G. Currie; brother, Mike (Melissa) Currie and their children, Mackenzie, Zach, Stephanie and Whitney; brother, Ryan and his children, Connor, Caitlin, Casey and Cami; sister, Courtney (Alex) Bianchi, and their children Natalie, Claire and Mia; fiance, Kacie Hamric and her son, Braxton; and an army of loyal friends.
Due to COVID, a small celebration of Jason's life will be held with family. And the family is so grateful to everyone who has reached out with their love and prayers.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Jason's favorite charity, Hunt With Heart, (HWH, P.O. Box 1214, Pearland, Texas 77588 or online at Huntwithheart.org).



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
