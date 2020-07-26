Jason Scott Williams FORT WORTH--Jason Scott Williams passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Castleberry Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers: Marc Fowler, Randall Kennedy, Johnathan Zimmerer, Blaze Mooney, Johnny Pearce, Scott Littlepage. Jason was born Nov. 13, 1973. He was an excellent marksman, and a connoisseur of fine wine. He enjoyed motorcycles and bikes, psychology and politics, and was a huge supporter of Trump. Jason was always a daredevil, those that loved him knew him as, 5'4", or "foottalla." Jason was a friend to everyone he met. He was a faithful Christian, an avid reader, proud stepfather, loyal friend, and enjoyed his new career of psychology and helping addicts. SURVIVORS: Stepson, Blaze Mooney; uncle, Tad Eagle and wife, Rhonda; and nephew, Austin Eagle.