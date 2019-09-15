|
Jay Cameron Andrews FORT WORTH -- Jay Cameron Andrews passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 following a short illness. SERVICE: A memorial service and reception will be held for Jay at St. Luke's in the Meadow on Tuesday, September 17 at 3 pm. All are welcome. Jay was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 1, 1928 to Robert C. and Mary Ellen Porter Andrews. He spent the majority of his youth on the Northside, attending Elder Junior High and Northside High School. He graduated in 1945, and joined the Navy just as WWII was winding down. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Fort Worth and enrolled at Texas Wesleyan College where he earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting. After working for some oil companies in Fort Worth and receiving his CPA, Jay became an accountant for Sproles, Woodard, Laverty, and Ray (now Sproles Woodard & Co) becoming a senior partner in the firm. Jay was a generous man who completed hundreds of tax returns for friends, neighbors, and acquaintances, including the most recent tax year when he was 91 years old. He never charged a penny for this work. Jay was a faithful member of St. Luke's in the Meadow Episcopal church where he served as Treasurer for 50 years. He served in other leadership roles with the church, and enjoyed many long term friendships with his fellow parishioners. Jay loved that church, and supported it with his time, his talents, and his money. SURVIVORS: Being dearly loved by his family, Jay is survived by his children: Jayna Marques (Bob), Stephen Andrews (Cheryl), and Jay Scott Andrews (Cindi). He also leaves behind five grandchildren (Andy, Mende, Meredith, Whitney, and Victoria) and seven great-grandchildren (Charlotte, Natalie, Dexter, Stephen, Maxwell, Annaleigh, and Atticus) who all loved him, and knew him by the title of "Sir".
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019