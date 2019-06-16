|
Jay H. Garner NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Jay Garner, faithful husband, father and Pop, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 76. FUNERAL: Jay will be honored at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at The Hills Church, 6300 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills. Interment follows in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 North Sylvania. SURVIVORS: His loving and faithful wife of nearly 53 years, Dottie; children, Julie Reinhardt and husband, Mike, Jeff and wife, Babith; grandchildren, Jayden Reinhardt and Levi Garner.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019