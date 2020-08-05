1/2
Jay W. Lindsey
1927 - 2020
Jay W. Lindsey BEDFORD--Jay W. Lindsey, 93, (March 17, 1927-July 27, 2020) passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at a memory care facility. Jay was born March 17, 1927, in Cleburne, Texas, to J.W. and Minnie Laurel Lindsey. In his childhood years, Jay's family lived on both coasts before settling in the Denver area. During World War II, Jay enlisted, at 17, in the U.S. Navy, with the written permission of his father. After he returned from the service, Jay married his first wife, Geraldine, and they were soon blessed with their two sons. Jay's early career was in the lumber industry. His family moved to California in the early '60s. Jay then became a broker in the hot California real estate market. In addition, around the same time, Jay earned his commercial pilot's license becoming an airline captain and chief pilot. He worked for several airlines, including Aspen, Western and Delta. He then moved on, becoming chief pilot for Occidental Petroleum Corp. In the mid-70s he became engaged to and soon married Faye Colborn. They lived in California for the next 25 years before relocating back to Texas in 2000, their native state. They were successful investing in the Texas real estate market and also very active socially in the Fort Worth area before Faye's death in 2010. SURVIVORS: Special friend, Neva Davis-Wright; his sons; stepchildren; grandchildren; great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
