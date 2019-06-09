JB "Benny" Barrow FORT WORTH--JB "Benny" Barrow, 86, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 7, 2019, in his home in Diamond Loche surrounded by those he loved. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at The Hills Church in North Richland Hills, Texas, followed by a brief family visitation. Mr. Barrow was born July 19, 1932, the son of Blanche and Joe Barrow; he was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. He was preceded in death by wife, Peggy Barrow, and son, Shane Barrow. In his youth, he attended Carter-Riverside High School. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard in Oregon. He opened Barrow Electrical and Lighting Supply in 1968, which continues to serve the Fort Worth community after 50 years on Belknap Street. Benny spent countless hours at the family ranch, where his love for cattle, horses, fishing and spending time with those he loved was most evident. He served his community faithfully, as president of the BISD school board, on the Union Gospel Mission Board of Directors, the Fort Worth Shriners, Texas Commerce Bank Board, and as a deacon of the Riverside Christian Church. Those who knew Benny best will remember him for his loyalty, friendship, and his unforgettable punchlines. SURVIVORS: He E is survived by his precious wife of 29 years, Glenda Vale Barrow; children, Susie Reinauer, Dena Musgraves, Bill Barrow, Michelle Derebeew, Brent Barrow, Cynthia Austin, Gayla Hart; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with three on the way.



