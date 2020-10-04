J.E. Moore Jr.June 11, 1933 - September 28, 2020Arlington, Texas - J.E. Moore Jr., 87, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Mansfield.Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.J.E. was born on June 11, 1933 in Blue Grove, Texas to Jessie Ernest Moore Sr. and Mary Pauline Obermeyer Moore. He retired from General Motors after 33 years of service.J.E. also served as a Deacon for 10 years at Highland Baptist Church in Arlington.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Mary Moore; and brother, Leonard Moore.Survivors: Wife of 68 years, Melva Joyce Moore; daughters, Donna Dingman, and Paula Cox; grandchildren, Kristen Colopy, Jason Dingman, Corey Cox and wife, Rosemary, and Callie Lehman and husband, Brett; 9 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Howard Moore and Fred Moore.