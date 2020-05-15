Jean A. Bonner WHITE SETTLEMENT -- Jean A. Bonner, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park. There will be no viewing due to COVID-19. Jean was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Liverpool, England. She married the love of her life, Dave Bonner Sept. 19, 1953 in Liverpool and moved to the United States in 1956. They were happily married for 37 years before his death in 1990. Jean was the Avon Lady for over 40 years. She was a faithful wife, loving mom, generous nana and beloved great-nana Jean and loyal friend to many. Jean was a longtime member of Terrace Acres Baptist Church, the Military Wife's Club and also the Elk's Club. She had many friends and many close friends known as the "BRITS". SURVIVORS: Children, David Bonner, Sharon Hoagland and husband, Eddie, Gary Bonner and wife, Nancy and Craig Bonner and wife, Joni; grandchildren, Shaunda (Levi), David, Tonya (Craig), Tiffaney, Courtney (Matt), Myles and Morgan; and eight great-grandchildren.