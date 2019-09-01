|
Jean A. Revercomb FORT WORTH--Jean Adelaide Robeson Revercomb, 93, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, died at home on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, after a short illness. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Greenwood Chapel. Jean was born June 18, 1926, in Washington, D.C., to parents, Grover Cleveland Robeson and Martha Harding Robeson. She and her brother, Gil, grew up on North Carolina Avenue in Washington, making many lifelong friends with girls on the block. Jean lived only a short walk from the Capital building and spent many hours playing on the Capital grounds. She often attended the Easter Egg Roll, but said that the one at the Capital was much better than the White House Roll because the White House grounds were too flat. Jean graduated from Eastern High School, and worked after school at the FBI typing fingerprint cards. She attended Ninth Street Christian Church, and along with several friends, came to Fort Worth to attend TCU in 1945. She graduated in three years, and a few years later also received a Master's Degree from TCU. At TCU, she met Ed Revercomb. They had two children and were married for 45 years until his death. Jean taught elementary school for 36 years in the Fort Worth ISD, retiring in 1986, and then substituted and tutored for another 13 years until she fully retired. Jean had her school kids memorize Bible verses as part of their literature education. She didn't editorialize, but felt that the Word of God would speak for itself. Jean attended Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth and was very active in the women's ministries and in her Sunday School class. She especially enjoyed making layettes for newborns at John Peter Smith Hospital. SURVIVORS: Son, Dale E. Revercomb, wife, Vicki; son, Kyle D. Revercomb, wife, Peggy; grandchildren, Jennifer Evans and husband, Will, Julie Ebbert and husband, Scott, Joshua Revercomb, Preston Revercomb, Destiny Revercomb, and Alden Revercomb; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Sasha Evans.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019