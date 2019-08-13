|
|
Jean Ann Craven Davis RHOME--Jean Ann Craven Davis, 89, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian of Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth, in memory of Jeanie Davis. Jean (or "Jeanie" as her friends and family called her) was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Muncie, Ind. She attended Burris Lab School in Muncie with her sister, Phyllis. Jeanie received her B.S. in Home Economics from Purdue University and her M.S. in Nutrition at Texas Woman's University. While at Purdue, she met J. Fred Davis Jr. They married in 1951 and moved to North Richland Hills to start a successful family dairy business. In 1962, the couple relocated JFD Farms to Haslet. After J. Fred's death in 1998, Jeanie relocated JFD Farms to Rhome and began a cattle operation with her son, Robert. Jeanie's career in food science complimented her work in the farm partnership. She and J. Fred were leaders in the cattle breeding industry. Jeanie frequently wrote about the benefits of calcium and nutritional use of milk products for publications such as the National Dairy Council and Hoard's Dairyman. She was an accomplished chef, and together she and J. Fred hosted buyers and breeders from across North America. Later in her career, she taught quantity foods and food preparation courses on the South campus of Tarrant County Community College (now TCC). She was truly ahead of her time in her ability to connect knowledge of nutrition with expert food preparation. Jeanie was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth for 68 years. She was an ordained elder and served as a Bible Study leader for the Presbyterian Women. She and J. Fred began three adult church school classes. For many years, church members enjoyed the communion bread that Jeanie made and later taught others to bake. She was active in Stephen Ministry and received an Honorary Life Membership in the Presbyterian Women, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) She dedicated significant time to community service. Jeanie served on the board of the YWCA of Fort Worth. She enjoyed preparing meals for the Samaritan House and the Fort Worth Night Shelter. Jeanie volunteered at Sadie's Upscale Consignment & Resale store, a local agency that supports Meals on Wheels. She and her granddaughter enjoyed making cookies for the Presbyterian Jail Cookie Ministry. Jeanie enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren throughout her life in the country. She loved to learn, constantly reading and attending study groups. Cooking and gardening were favorite pastimes. The family would like to thank the wonderful home health providers who allowed her to enjoy her end of life in her own home. Jeanie was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, and sister. SURVIVORS: Her son, Robert Davis and wife, Pam; her daughter, Anne Simpson and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Daniel Simpson and wife, Hillary, Ben Davis and wife, Christian, Katie Dodd and husband, Daniel, James Davis and wife, Meagan, and Tom Davis and wife, Alex; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019