Jean Ann Ray

July 10, 1936 - October 31, 2020

Irving, Texas - Jean Ann Ray, of Irving, Texas passed away on 10/31/2020 at home. She will always be remembered as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and dedicated Christian to all that knew and loved her. She was born on July 10, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio. Jean Ray is survived by brother, Danny (Sherry) Smith; sister, Suzie (Jim) Davis; two daughters, Brenda Ray and Karen (Brian) Hinkle, their father Ivan R. Ray; four grandchildren, Katherine (Terry) Bogue, Michael Hinkle, Richard (Lindsey) Hinkle, Christopher Hinkle; four great grandchildren Jeremy and Mackenzie Bogue, Elizabeth and Ethan Hinkle and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Franklin Smith and sister Mary Jayne Sark. The visitation will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday at Euless First Church of the Nazarene, Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.





