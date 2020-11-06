1/1
Jean Ann Ray
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ann Ray
July 10, 1936 - October 31, 2020
Irving, Texas - Jean Ann Ray, of Irving, Texas passed away on 10/31/2020 at home. She will always be remembered as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and dedicated Christian to all that knew and loved her. She was born on July 10, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio. Jean Ray is survived by brother, Danny (Sherry) Smith; sister, Suzie (Jim) Davis; two daughters, Brenda Ray and Karen (Brian) Hinkle, their father Ivan R. Ray; four grandchildren, Katherine (Terry) Bogue, Michael Hinkle, Richard (Lindsey) Hinkle, Christopher Hinkle; four great grandchildren Jeremy and Mackenzie Bogue, Elizabeth and Ethan Hinkle and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Franklin Smith and sister Mary Jayne Sark. The visitation will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday at Euless First Church of the Nazarene, Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Euless First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Interment
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved