|
|
Jean Bullard WEATHERFORD--Jean W. Bullard, 87, of Weatherford passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. SERVICE: A private service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to Tarleton State University in Jean's memory. Jean was born Feb. 26, 1932, in Erath County, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister and her son. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, two stepsons, and one stepgranddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019