Jean Calvery FORT WORTH--Jean Calvery, 77, of Fort Worth passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in her home. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76135. Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Friday in Chilton Cemetery, Chilton, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to St. Jude's. Jean was born June 12, 1942, in Tahoka, Texas, to Marvin Nolan Griffin and Edith Evelyn Roden Griffin. Jean married Lewis W. Calvery on May 4, 1984, in Fort Worth. She was an excellent surgical nurse and served on mission trips to Guatemala. She raised "five perfect children" she always said. She will be remembered and missed by her family. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond Griffin and James M. Griffin; and her son, David L. Calvery. SURVIVORS: Jean is survived by her husband, Lewis W. Calvery; her children, Sharon K. Oliver and husband, Dustan, Cheryl Calvery, Bruce W. Calvery and wife, Chris, and Derek Calvery and wife, Leeann; her daughter-in-law, Cecilia Calvery. Jean is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



