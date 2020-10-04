Jean Carol WolfeDecember 2, 1948 - September 24, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Jean Carol Wolfe passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.Jeannie was born Dec. 2, 1948, to Marshall (Pee Wee) and Juanita Copeland and was raised in Granite, Okla., with older sister, Judy. Jeannie's parents owned the drug store and flower shop in Granite.She attended the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. It was at OU where Jeannie met Dennis Wolfe. Upon graduation, they married and spent nearly 50 years together, over 45 in Fort Worth. Jeannie had two children, Courtney and Collin, who gave her such joy and only a little grief.She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she co-founded the Day School. In her later career, was director of preschool programs at Museum School of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. She also served on the board of trustees at Trinity Valley School, which her children attended.After retiring, she spent time traveling and was beginning to see the world. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, Matthew and Davis. She joined a book club and both participated in Women's Circle and volunteered at Community Crossroads Church. She also delighted in lunches with her many friends.Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents and sister.Survivors: Husband, Dennis; daughter, Courtney Mooring (Robert); son, Collin (Meredith); and grandsons, Matthew and Davis Mooring.The family will have a private interment with memorial service when it is safe to do so.Memorials: In lieu of flowers please donate to Museum School of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Trinity Valley School or First Presbyterian Church Fort Worth.