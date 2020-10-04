1/1
Jean Carol Wolfe
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Carol Wolfe
December 2, 1948 - September 24, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jean Carol Wolfe passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Jeannie was born Dec. 2, 1948, to Marshall (Pee Wee) and Juanita Copeland and was raised in Granite, Okla., with older sister, Judy. Jeannie's parents owned the drug store and flower shop in Granite.
She attended the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. It was at OU where Jeannie met Dennis Wolfe. Upon graduation, they married and spent nearly 50 years together, over 45 in Fort Worth. Jeannie had two children, Courtney and Collin, who gave her such joy and only a little grief.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she co-founded the Day School. In her later career, was director of preschool programs at Museum School of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. She also served on the board of trustees at Trinity Valley School, which her children attended.
After retiring, she spent time traveling and was beginning to see the world. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, Matthew and Davis. She joined a book club and both participated in Women's Circle and volunteered at Community Crossroads Church. She also delighted in lunches with her many friends.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Survivors: Husband, Dennis; daughter, Courtney Mooring (Robert); son, Collin (Meredith); and grandsons, Matthew and Davis Mooring.
The family will have a private interment with memorial service when it is safe to do so.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please donate to Museum School of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Trinity Valley School or First Presbyterian Church Fort Worth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Jeannie was such a loving, caring woman who welcomed me into her FW Museum family. I was always happy to see her. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Monta Noe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved