Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Jean Ciampa Obituary
Jean Ciampa ARLINGTON -- Jean Ciampa, Our beautiful sweet wife and mother is singing among angels, having been called home by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 23, 2020. FUNERAL: Private family gathering was held. Jean has completed her earthly journey & been freed from her earthly bondage. It was a life well lived, with a servant's heart, spreading the good news of salvation through Christ. Her impact is everlasting. It brings us joy to know that she touched so many lives. She was an angel on Earth who always kept her spirit, her faith, & her love for her family. She was selfless & loved those around her with all of her heart. SURVIVORS: Husband, Richard Ciampa; daughter, Giovanna Phillips and husband Nathan; grandchildren, Ryan McQuatters, Shelby Phillips, and Dayton Phillips.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020
