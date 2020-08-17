1/1
Jean Daggett
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Daggett FORT WORTH--Jean Daggett, 74, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors; family hour from 7 to 8 p.m. Jean was born Aug. 27, 1945, to parents, Eugene Cummings and Esther Ray Burke, in Fort Worth, Texas. Jean was retired from Ben Hogan. SURVIVORS: Left with loving and fond memories, husband, Kenneth Daggett; children, Javette Franklin (Gerry) and Sheree Leake (Charles); brothers, Ronnie Cummings and Eugene Cummings Jr.; sisters, Gwenda Glover and Donetta Cummings; grandchildren, Shoncy Raspberry, Gerry Franklin Jr., Camryn Nunley and Anna Davis; a host of other relatives and dear friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
10:00 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved