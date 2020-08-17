Jean Daggett FORT WORTH--Jean Daggett, 74, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors; family hour from 7 to 8 p.m. Jean was born Aug. 27, 1945, to parents, Eugene Cummings and Esther Ray Burke, in Fort Worth, Texas. Jean was retired from Ben Hogan. SURVIVORS: Left with loving and fond memories, husband, Kenneth Daggett; children, Javette Franklin (Gerry) and Sheree Leake (Charles); brothers, Ronnie Cummings and Eugene Cummings Jr.; sisters, Gwenda Glover and Donetta Cummings; grandchildren, Shoncy Raspberry, Gerry Franklin Jr., Camryn Nunley and Anna Davis; a host of other relatives and dear friends.