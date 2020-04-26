|
Jean Frances Elam FORT WORTH--Jean Frances Elam, 101, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She came in during a pandemic and went out with one. Jean grew up in Geneva, Neb., where at an early age she helped her father and grandfather in publishing the family-owned weekly newspaper. After high school, she attended the University of Nebraska and later worked at the Aircraft Modification Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., during World War II. There she met and married Bud Elam, an airplane mechanic for United Airlines. Two children, Craig and Jeanann, soon followed, and Jean and Bud moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where United Airlines had relocated. There they had a full life, making friends with other United employees and their families. Jean helped support the family by working in electronics manufacturing, real estate, retail and, finally, in the admissions office at Stanford University. Her foresight and hard work allowed both her children to graduate from Stanford. Jean also had an artistic bent and spent many hours sewing, painting, creating handcrafts, and gardening. Upon retiring, Jean and Bud traveled widely, especially to Hawaii. They eventually settled in Sparks, Nev., to enjoy small-town living in the high desert. After Bud's passing, Jean moved to Fort Worth where she celebrated her 100th birthday with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Jeanann and son-in-law, Bob; son, Craig and wife, Betsy; grandsons, Christopher and wife, Kristy, and Sean and wife, Jenn; and great-grandsons, Nate, Benjamin, Brandt and Connell. The family thanks the staff at Brookdale Broadway Cityview for making her later years enjoyable and rewarding, especially the hamburgers, jigsaw puzzles, concerts, and Saturday drives. We are grateful that Jean's last year was peaceful due to the compassion, care and comfort provided by the Reminiscence Unit staff at Sunrise Senior Living and by Encompass Hospice.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020