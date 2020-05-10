Jean Frances Gilday FORT WORTH--On the afternoon of Monday, May 4, 2020, Jean Frances Gilday passed away after a long illness with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Williamsville, N.Y., to Albert and Albertine Zimmerman, Jean moved to Fort Worth with her husband, John, in 1951. Jean was a devout Catholic and member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She was active in the St. Rita Choir, garden club, PTA and was an elementary school teacher at Neumann School in New York and St. Ignatius School (St. Patrick) in Fort Worth. Jean had an adventurous spirit and traveled domestically as well as to Argentina, England and Ireland. Jean was happiest surrounded by her family, especially at holidays which were celebrated in her home. She always made sure that there was plentiful food and glasses raised to toast those who were no longer with her. John, her beloved husband, preceded her in death in 1974 in a terrorist plane explosion while on a business trip for Bell Helicopter. She was widowed at age 48 and grieved the loss of John every day of her life, but lived life fully until her death. Jean was the last surviving sibling of nine. Jean and her husband, John, had three children. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was called "Great" by the youngest of the family. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, John F. Gilday II, Mary Schroder and her husband, Peter, their children; P. Christian Schroder, his wife, Karen, and their children, Clayton and Madeleine, and Kathryn Worley and husband, Matt, and their children, Campbell and Reese, and Jean Limroth and her husband, Tom, and their children; Laura Jean Petrovich and husband, Duane, and their daughter, Eva, and Michael Limroth. The family extends utmost gratitude to James L West Alzheimer's facility where Jean resided since 2018.