Jean Harris Bristol Smith FORT WORTH -- Jean Harris Bristol Smith lost her battle with Alzheimer's on April 20, 2020. SERVICE: A family service will be held at the mausoleum in Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls,Texas. Reverend Shannon Moore will preside. A memorial service will be held after the pandemic is over and we can gather together to celebrate Jean's life. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Dr., Ft. Worth. Throughout her life, Jean was known for her grace, kindness, and always believing in the goodness of people. Her positive and upbeat approach in dealing with life was an inspiration to all those who knew her. She taught her children and grandchildren by example how to live both a full and rewarding life, with dignity and class. She instilled a love for Colorado in her children and her grandchildren. Jean could usually be found in Snowmass, Colo. with them during the hot Texas summers. Jean was born on March 16, 1935 in Wichita Falls, Texas to John W. Harris and Billie Harper Harris. Jean graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1953. In 1955, she graduated from Christian College in Columbia, Mo. In 1957, Jean received a Bachelor of Physical Education degree from the University of Texas in Austin, where she was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After graduation, Jean moved to Fort Worth where she met and married Ralph Mason Bristol in 1959, with whom she had three sons. Jean was active in the Junior League of Fort Worth and was a member of the University Christian Church in Fort Worth. In 2003, she married William E. "Bill" Smith. Jean was a member of The Women's Club, Bluebonnet Garden Club and Rivercrest Country Club. She was an avid outdoorsman who loved traveling and spending time in Colorado, skiing, hiking and fly fishing. Jean was always the first one to the top the mountain! More than anything else, Jean enjoyed being with her husband and family. Jean is preceded in death by her three brothers: William Harris, Dick Harris and Jack Harris; and her nephews, Mark Harris and Ralph Wakefield. SURVIVORS: Jean is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Bill Smith, and her three sons and their wives: Robert "Bob" and Amy Bristol of Azle; Mark and Teresa Bristol of Dallas; and John and Diane Bristol of Dallas. She will be forever loved and missed by her grandchildren: Chloe Bristol of Los Angeles, California; Audrey Bristol of Denver, Colorado; Ryan Bristol and his wife, Mandie, of East Troy, Wisconsin; Brandon Bristol and his wife, Catherine, of Irvine, California; and Preston Bristol-Landers of Venice, California. Jean also leaves behind three great grandchildren, Austin, Leina and Ryder Bristol all of East Troy, Wisconsin. Jean is survived by nieces and nephews; Richard "Dick" Harris and his wife, Margaret, of Dallas; Parten Wakefield and his wife, Karla, of Bryan; sister-in-law, Doddie Harris; Kyle Harris and his wife, Debby, of Brazoria; Susan Harris, Bill Harris and his wife, Stephanie, of Paris; Bruce Harris and wife, Kristin, of Wichita Falls. Jean leaves behind four stepchildren: Will Smith and his wife, Debbie, of Weldon Springs, Missouri and Wendy Cahill and her husband, Mike, of Saint Peters, Missouri; Jean leaves behind five step-grandchildren, Cory Martin and his wife, Megan, of Nashville, Tennessee, and their son, Destin Wade, Bethany Sleik and her husband, Kyle, of Moro, Illinois, Summer Lauer of Winfield, Missouri, Joey Cahill of Springfield, Missouri, and Abby Cahill St Peters, Missouri. Jean's family gives special thanks to the staff at James L. West for their kind, compassionate, and professional care. Memorials: ?In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to University Christian Church of Fort Worth or James L. West.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020