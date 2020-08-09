1/1
Jean K. Ray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean K. Ray FORT WORTH--Jean K. Ray passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. FUNERAL: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, North Central Texas. Jean was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Webster Groves, Mo. She and her husband, Ben, made Fort Worth their home in 1958 after attending the University of Oklahoma. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Klages Rosebrough and Richard Rosebrough. SURVIVORS: Loving husband, Ben Ray; children, Misty Ray and Sean Ray; sister, Marion Stoneman; and grandchildren, Katy Harris (Cliff) and Kalli Goodrich.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved