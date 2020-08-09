Jean K. Ray FORT WORTH--Jean K. Ray passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. FUNERAL: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, North Central Texas. Jean was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Webster Groves, Mo. She and her husband, Ben, made Fort Worth their home in 1958 after attending the University of Oklahoma. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Klages Rosebrough and Richard Rosebrough. SURVIVORS: Loving husband, Ben Ray; children, Misty Ray and Sean Ray; sister, Marion Stoneman; and grandchildren, Katy Harris (Cliff) and Kalli Goodrich.