Jean Kay Boucher NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Jean Kay Boucher, 92, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Richland Hills Baptist Church. Visitation: One hour prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief Fund in Jean Kay's memory. Jean Kay was born Sept. 27, 1927, to Charlie Mattison and Sarah Harris Kay in Tyler. She married the love of her life, Billy Preston Boucher, on Dec. 26, 1948. Jean was a stay-at-home mother when her children were young. She went to work for the Fort Worth school district for a short time. She then went on to work at Northeast National Bank as an executive secretary. Her final job before retirement was financial secretary for Richland Hills Baptist Church for 17 years. Upon her retirement, she took on one of the most rewarding roles as full-time mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 23, 2019