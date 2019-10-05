|
Jean Louise Baggerly FORT WORTH--Jean Louise Baggerly, born Feb. 28, 1928, passed Tuesday, Oct 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, South Hills Christian Church, 3200 Bilglade. Jean Baggerly moved to Fort Worth in 1959. She was a loving mother to her children, Philip and Jennifer; skilled kindergarten teacher; adventurous traveler; and dedicated grandmother to Susanna, Thomas, and Katelyn. At age 91, Jean peacefully passed onto glory. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2019