Jean M. Preslar
July 3, 1923 - October 7, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Jean M. Preslar, of North Richland Hills, Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020, with her daughters by her side.
She will always be remembered as a loving Mother & NaNa to all that knew and loved her. She was born on July 3, 1923 in Colchester, England. Her parents were Alfred and Evelyn Gammer.
Jean was raised in England where she met and married her husband Hayden. Hayden was stationed in her hometown during WWII. She was an official "War Bride." She gathered her courage and left her family and all she knew to follow him to Texas. In 1952 and became a citizen of her new adopted country. They were happily married for 62 years and raised three daughters.
She was a 50 year member of Rosen Heights Baptist Church then moved to North Richland Hills Baptist Church and became very active with her Sunday School. She was a 50 year member of "TOPS" and made many lifetime friends. She loved chocolate and was always ready for a "cup'a" tea.
Jean is survived by her "Girls," Priscilla and Doug Haddon of Saginaw, Linda and Burt Weems of North Richland Hills, and Jennifer and the late Dave Giles of North Richland Hills, Texas; 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews of England and Australia. She was preceded in death by her husband Hayden Preslar, her parents Alfred and Evelyn Gammer and 4 sisters and 1 brother.
The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday October 14, 2020, 3:00pm at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. There will be no viewing due to current restrictions and masks must be worn at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com
. Live streaming of the service will be on the Bluebonnet Funeral Home Facebook Page. A link to the livestream can be found at www.bluebonnethills.com
.