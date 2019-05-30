Jeana E. Mabry MANSFIELD -- Jeana E. Mabry, 81, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. SERVICE: Visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. Jeana was born January 26, 1938, in the Midway Community, Hill County, Texas to Austin Lee and Ona Marie (Johnson) Parvin. Growing up in the Midway Community, she attended school there and in 1955 graduated from Milford High School. On August 15, 1962, Jeana was united in marriage to L. C. Mabry, Jr. in Fort Worth. An avid horse lover, she was a member of several riding clubs, roundup clubs, and was the first Rodeo Queen of the Hill County Roundup Club. Jeana was of the Methodist faith. Preceding her in death were her parents. SURVIVORS: Survivors include her husband of 57 years, L. C. Mabry, Jr. of Mansfield; sons, Tres Mabry and wife, Kelly, and Mike Mabry and wife, Leslie, all of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Cody Mabry and wife, Rebecca, Austin Mabry, and Taylor Mabry, all of Mansfield; and two great-grandchildren, Linley and Layla Mabry, both of Mansfield.



