Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Hwy. P.O. Box 410
Hillsboro, TX 76645
(254) 582-2581
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeana Mabry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeana E. Mabry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeana E. Mabry Obituary
Jeana E. Mabry MANSFIELD -- Jeana E. Mabry, 81, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. SERVICE: Visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. Jeana was born January 26, 1938, in the Midway Community, Hill County, Texas to Austin Lee and Ona Marie (Johnson) Parvin. Growing up in the Midway Community, she attended school there and in 1955 graduated from Milford High School. On August 15, 1962, Jeana was united in marriage to L. C. Mabry, Jr. in Fort Worth. An avid horse lover, she was a member of several riding clubs, roundup clubs, and was the first Rodeo Queen of the Hill County Roundup Club. Jeana was of the Methodist faith. Preceding her in death were her parents. SURVIVORS: Survivors include her husband of 57 years, L. C. Mabry, Jr. of Mansfield; sons, Tres Mabry and wife, Kelly, and Mike Mabry and wife, Leslie, all of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Cody Mabry and wife, Rebecca, Austin Mabry, and Taylor Mabry, all of Mansfield; and two great-grandchildren, Linley and Layla Mabry, both of Mansfield.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now