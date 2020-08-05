Jeanette Edith Segerstrom BURLESON--Jeanette Edith Segerstrom of Burleson, Texas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land with visitation one hour prior. Jeanette was a longtime federal employee and a retired U.S. postmaster. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bob Segerstrom. SURVIVORS: Jeanette is survived by her children, David Segerstrom and wife, Jackie Segerstrom, Rick Segerstrom and wife, Saundra Segerstrom, Helen Mosser; and caretaker, Debbie LaVeau; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.