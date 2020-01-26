|
Jeanette Wayland Shocklee FORT WORTH--Jeanette Wayland Shocklee, 98, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary and Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Jeanette was born in Butler, Mo., on Dec. 5, 1921, to Henry Herbert and Ruth Irene Wayland. SURVIVORS: Children, Janice and Mark Matzner, Bob and Aileen Shocklee, Mary and Larry Goodman, Michele and Greg Bean, Franceen and Peter Thompson; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren with three on the way; and the loving staff at Mustang Creek Estates.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020