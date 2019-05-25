Jeanette Williams FORT WORTH--Jeanette Crews Williams passed from this life into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Land. Jeanette, along with her identical twin sister, Joyce, were born in Palmersville, Tenn., to Vincent Biggs Crews and Lura Duke Crews on July 2, 1927. Jeanette was married on Nov. 20, 1948, to her husband, Lawton, and celebrated their 58th anniversary together prior to Lawton's passing in 2007. Jeanette was a homemaker for most of her married life; however, she worked for 15 years at the Tarrant County Junior College Bookstore. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Jeanette enjoyed many activities and hobbies over the years. She was a dedicated servant of her Lord, and an avid Bible reader. She loved to travel and spend time with her friends and family. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Lawton; twin sister, Joyce Pratt; brothers, Duke Crews, Bill Crews, Wayne Crews; and sister, Edith Austin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Joanie Dollar and husband, Bill, of Granbury, Janet Pearson and husband, Sam, of Azle; grandchildren, Jeff Dollar, Dyan Gilbert, Jonathan Hibler, James Hibler; great-grandchildren, Ryan Dollar, Mason Dollar, Kylie Dollar, Nolan Dollar, and Sophia Gilbert; along with extended family members, Nancy Motsinger and family of Dallas, Dan Pratt and family of Benbrook, Charles Austin and family of Detroit, Mich., Larry Crews and family of Detroit, Mich., Kim Crews and Scott Crews of Fort Worth; and many other friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary