|
|
Jeanne E. Wagoner FORT WORTH--Jeanne E. Wagoner, 95, died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her son's home in El Paso, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas. Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Elvis David Wagoner; daughter, Sherry Runion; and great-grandson, Jared Howze. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her son, Larry Wagoner; grandchildren, Shelley Brazil, Sheila Weller, Michael Wagoner, and Michelle Wagoner; along with seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. MT. CARMEL FUNERAL HOME El Paso, 915-857-3535 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019