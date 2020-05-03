Jeanne Marie Devine
Jeanne Marie Devine WATAUGA--Jeanne Marie Devine, 62, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Watauga, Texas. SERVICE: We will be holding a celebration of her life as soon as it is safe to do so. More details will follow when we know more information. Jeanne was born in Slaton, Texas, to her mother, Billie Ruth Monday, and her father, John Eugene Taylor. Jeanne moved with her family throughout the DFW area, including Haltom City where she attended both junior high and high school. She then attended Texas A&M, and worked many years at Texas Refinery Corporation as a sales manager and United Artists as an HR manager. In recent years, she worked as a front office aide at Florence Elementary School in Keller, Texas, before moving into an administrative assistant role at the Keller ISD admin building. Jeanne was an incredibly hard worker and made everyone's day with her infectious smile and laugh, her love for life and her love for all those around her. She was a one-of-a-kind mother to her two children and loved every moment of being a part of their lives. Jeanne adored her family and spent as much time as she could with every one of them. She had a vast amount of amazing friends due to her loving, caring, and social nature, and was always up for any event. Jeanne loved the beach, music, cooking, sports, spending time with family and friends, TV, Tex-Mex, and a big glass of sweet iced tea. Jeanne was preceded by her mother, Billie Ruth Sutherland; father, John Taylor; and stepfather, Dr. Dan Ray Sutherland. SURVIVORS: Jeanne is survived by her sons, Alexander and John Taylor Devine; her siblings, John Taylor, Suzy Cooke and her husband, Brad, Steve Taylor and his wife, Connie, Carl Sutherland and his wife, Carol, Edie Marler and her husband, Jeff; her 10 nieces and nephews; the father of her children, John Kent Devine; and countless friends that shared a bond like family. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
