Jeannene Williams Stricklin WESTWORTH VILLAGE--"A life well-spent" is a phrase often used to describe a person's earthbound journey that has come to a close. Jeannene Stricklin provided a great example of that well-spent life. A resident of Fort Worth, Texas, she left this world on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 88 after a full life leaving a legacy of family, faith, love, and her art. Born Feb. 28, 1932, Jeannene Williams Stricklin was a Fort Worth native raised by her mother, Mattie Jane Liedke, who later moved with her two daughters, Jeannene and Lona Whitten, to Dallas. Jeannene graduated from North Dallas High School. In 1950, she married her husband, Dan L. Stricklin, a young man beginning his career in the grocery business. Over the next seven years, Jeannene had five children. With an intense faith, she managed her brood with expert care, making sure they went to church each Sunday. Jeannene provided her husband and children a nurturing home, even as her husband's expanding profession moved the burgeoning family all over Texas. Together, she and husband, Dan, provided many beautiful memories of family trips, with the highlight being a 50th anniversary celebration in Maui. Family was the main theme of Jeannene and Dan's 70 years of life together. In later years, they moved to Mineola, Texas, purchasing a farm, where they built a home filling it with love and laughter. Going to "Grani and Grandpa's" was a favorite for their 13 grandchildren, memories now cherished. Art was Jeannene's passion, painting with skill and love. An award-winning artist, most of her paintings now hang in her children's homes, leaving her treasured legacy. SURVIVORS: Jeannene is survived by husband, Dan L. Sr.; daughter, Denise Ackerman; son, Dan L. Stricklin Jr. and wife, Judy; daughter, Deidre Ronyak and husband, Paul; Debra Stricklin and son, Dirk Stricklin and wife, Melinda; along with 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside service will be held for the family at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to area food banks.





