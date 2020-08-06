Jeannette Arlene (Brummel) Hammon ARLINGTON -- Heaven gained a new cheerleader and dancing queen when Alzheimer's quietly and peacefully took her life away August 1, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m., Aug. 8, St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, 5819 Pleasant Ridge, Arlington, Texas. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m., August 7, Emerald Hills Funeral Home, 500 Kennedale Sublett Road in Kennedale, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice
. She was born on May 2, 1939 to John and Frances Antonetta (Nettie) Kohley Brummel in Aurora, Ill. After graduating from Madonna High School Jeannette worked at the Burlington Railroad in Chicago where she met her future husband. Jack and Jeannette were married in Aurora on November 14, 1970. Later while continuing to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad, they moved to St. Paul, Minn. where she resigned in 1972 and their children were born. Since 1984 she has lived in Arlington. After the children were well on their way to being grown Jeannette worked for the Arlington School District and later for American Airlines in Flight Attendant Reports where she retired in 2010. Throughout her life she loved her church, dancing, cards, fellowship and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sue; and brothers, James and Kenneth. SURVIVORS: Left to mourn the loss of Jeannette are husband, Jack; sons, John (Rosemarie), James, Joe (Katie); grandchildren, Carmen, Jack, Emily, Nathan, Mary and Clara; sister-in-law, Glady Brummel; several nieces, nephews and very close friends.