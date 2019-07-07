|
|
Jeannette Hoskins McCally VENUS--Jeannette Hoskins McCally passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Mansfield, Texas. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be scheduled and announced at a later time. MEMORIALS: Should you desire, please express your wishes of condolence to the Methodist Mansfield Hospital Auxiliary or a . Jeannette was born in 1933 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Jesse and Christine Hoskins. Jeannette grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Poly High School in 1951. She married her teenage sweetheart, James Robert McCally, on Jan. 29, 1954, at Meadowbrook Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, three daughters, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her two brothers, and a large, loving extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019