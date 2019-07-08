Jeannine Green HURST--Jeannine Green of Hurst, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Hurst, Texas. She was a caring mother, a loving wife, a sister, an artist, a musician, a teacher, a grandmother and great-grandmother. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park with a reception to follow in the Bluebonnet Family Lounge. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the Veterans of Foreign Wars, St. Joseph's Indian School, VITAS Healthcare or to a . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. Jeannine was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Houston, Texas, to Henry Etta and Peter Joseph John Cady. Jeannine loved being a teacher and believed in the saying "I touch the future; I am a teacher." She played the drums in the band in high school, the violin and the piano and had a passion for jazz, big band and classical music. She loved to draw and paint, but her best medium was pen and ink. Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Green; her daughter, Ann Marshall; and her sister, Ruth Marie Cady. SURVIVORS: Jeannine is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Louise Daniels of Hurst, Texas; her grandchildren, Adrienne Marshall Baker of Burleson, Texas, Shad Anthony Marshall of Prosper, Texas, and Hunter Jack Green of Hurst, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Annie, Cady, Matti and Ayden Baker, Kayla, Addie and Jake Marshall; her sister, Margie Alhart of Atlanta, Ga.; her niece, Dr. Jana Alhart Stockwell of Atlanta, Ga.; and her nephew, Steve Alhart of Mills River, N.C.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 8, 2019