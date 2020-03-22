|
Jeff Jiles ARLINGTON--Jeff Jiles passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas, at age 87. He lived a full and rewarding life. SERVICE: Funeral and celebration of a life well lived will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Moore Funeral Chapel, 1219 North Davis Drive in Arlington. Entombment: Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Grace Gardens at Fielder Church South Oaks in memory of Jeff Jiles or Michael J. Fox.org/donate, select donate in tribute. This is a foundation for Parkinson's resources. Jeff was born April 30, 1932, in Cleburne, Texas, to parents, Dewey Vernon Jiles Sr. and Lillian Elizabeth Wright Jiles. He attended Cleburne schools, served in the U.S. Navy during Korean War and attended North Texas State (UNT) and UT Austin. He met the love of his life, Helen, in 1959 in San Diego, Calif. They were married in her parents' home in Riverside, Calif. Jeff had a 35-year career with General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin Aero) in California and New York but mostly at the Fort Worth Aerospace plant. He was active in the company's Management Association and was president of that group in 1979-80 and on BOD 7 years. After retiring from LM Aero, he served on Tarrant County College's Senior Citizen Education Advisory Council at Arlington campus for 16 years and was council president for 10 years. He enjoyed helping seniors and taught senior citizen computer classes at TCC for 16 years. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, DV and Marshall (KIA WW II); sisters, Pauline Jiles Parker, Janice Jiles Colley and Rosellen Jiles Parker; and granddaughter, Taylor Caroline Jiles. "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but about dancing in the rain." SURVIVORS: Wife, Helen Caroline Post Jiles; children, Jeffery Scott Jiles and his wife, Melissa (Arlington), Robert Jiles and wife, Sue (Denver), and Cheryl Jiles Mullen; grandchildren, Clayton Scott Jiles, Paige Elizabeth Jiles of Arlington and Billy Jiles (Denver) and Samuel Jiles (Charleston, S.C.); brother, Randy Jiles of Cleburne.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020