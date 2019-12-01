|
Jeffery A. Cross FORT WORTH -- Jeffery A. Cross passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving father, son, and friend to all that knew and loved him. INURNMENT: Whites Chapel Columbarium in Southlake, Texas. Jeffery was born in Fremont, Ohio, on Jan. 17, 1957 ,to parents Charles A Cross and Betty Lou MacCallum Cross. Until recently Jeff worked at Amazon, Alliance. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Cross. SURVIVORS: Jeffery is survived by his fiancee, Nedra Madkin; daughters, Stephanie Lende of California, Alana Cross of Phoenix Ariz.; mother, Betty Lou Cross; brothers, Christopher Cross, Robert Cross; sister, Andrea Shook; and nine grandchildren. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019