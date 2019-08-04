|
Jeffery Lynn Hansen LUBBOCK--Jeffery Lynn Hansen, born in October 1963, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at the age of 55. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Jeff will be remembered in a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Pantego Bible Church, where he was a longtime member (Connection building across street from main campus) in Fort Worth, Texas. Jeff was born in Larned, Kan., but resided the majority of his life in Arlington, Texas. Jeff was a Realtor and investor and had a passion for golf, fishing, singing and Texas Tech football. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Hansen; and his two brothers, Ronald and Jon. He is survived by his sons, Chase and Drew, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019