Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Mountain Home Missionary Baptist Church
221 Mountain Home Road
Bryson, TX
Jeffery Michael Pothorst


1964 - 2020
Jeffery Michael Pothorst Obituary
Jeffery Michael Pothorst FORT WORTH -- Jeffery Michael Pothorst, 55, went to be with our Lord Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Home Missionary Baptist Church, 221 Mountain Home Road, Bryson, Texas 76548. Interment: Mountain Home Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76111. Jeff was born Sept. 8, 1964 in Frederick, Okla. . He lived in Fort Worth, Texas with his immediate family. He is preceded in life by his mother, Druzella "Drudie" Timms; and aunt, Deanna Maness. SURVIVORS: Jeff is survived by daughters, Brooke Moore and Monica Laird; sons-in-law, Craig Moore and John - Daniel Laird; grandchildren, Corbin and Briley Moore, Tristan and Gabriel Stewart; brother, Richard Pothorst; bonus family Dana and Homer Roderick, Roxy and Dennis Moore; numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020
