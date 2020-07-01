Jennie Lou Shaw Broussard ARLINGTON--Jennie was a woman of honor, beauty and grace who was proud of her family and adored her husband. Jennie Lou Shaw Broussard, 85, went to the Lord on Thursdsay, June 25, 2020, in Colleyville, Texas, with family by her side. SERVICE: Private family viewing at Wade Family Funeral Home Wednesday, July 1, followed by a family service and burial at DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/ Jennie was the daughter of Charles Bacomb Shaw and Mattie Norvelle Rogers born July 26, 1935, in Mullins, S.C. She met the love of her life, Whitney Joseph Broussard, in Charleston, S.C., and following a wonderful courtship they married April 27, 1957. The first part of their marriage was spent serving our country in military service in Newfoundland, Harlingen, Waco, Omaha, Biloxi, Tokyo, Charleston, San Antonio, Columbus, Ga., Irving and finally settling in Arlington, Texas. Jennie was proud of her work supporting the General of the Dallas Naval Air Station, leader of the ICC and a team at HUD before retiring in the mid-90's. Jennie was a generous Southern Lady who loved cooking, cake decorating, Ikebana and being the wife of an Air Force officer. She especially enjoyed being president of the Officers' Wives' Club and wife of the base commander. She also enjoyed entertaining and long road trips across the country and friends from the Southlake Senior Center. Jennie devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren and most especially loved holiday traditions and beach vacations with them. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Whitney Joseph Broussard; parents; and older brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: Jennie is survived by her children, Whitney Broussard and wife, Drenda, Charles Broussard and wife, Barbara, Susan Harriman and husband, Morril; grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Cottone, Maggie and Brad Flaishans, Kathryn Bonesteel, Rachel and Kyle Dossey, Leah and Clark Shellhorse, Whitney Broussard; great-grandchildren, Gabe and William Flaishans and Brooklyn Cottone; and her brother, Frank Shaw and wife, Susan.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.