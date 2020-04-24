|
Jennifer Ann Turner Corbett FORT WORTH -- Jennifer Ann Turner Corbett (b. December 2, 1959), a lover of life, passed away surrounded by family on April 17, 2020. SERVICE: A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Corbett Mausoleum at Greenwood Cemetery, Friday, April 24. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial to follow at a date to be announced. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association of Texas. A giant at 5'2", Jennifer had the uncanny ability to breathe life into all that surrounded her. Her sensitive touch with nature, a passion she cultivated into the greenest of green thumbs, could be seen all around her home. From a lemon tree, she nurtured and grew from a sapling into a citrus tree with fruit as big as her fist, to a jalapeno plant that produced peppers that would buckle one's knees. Her home was her garden and she grew many things. Jennifer married Bradford G. Corbett, Jr on February 12, 1994. Their love for one another also grew. It was based on faith and a belief system in family as a foundation for all things great on God's Green Earth. Together, they cultivated a life that enjoyed friends and family at social events, typically beginning and ending in the kitchen. Jennifer was a crackerjack, southern cook. Not trained, but instinctual and intuitive and anyone who knew her enjoyed this talent often. Jennifer and Brad had two sons and this is where her green thumb really took off. Bradford Gary Corbett III (Ford) and Turner Brown Corbett were her pride and joy and she cared for and reared them with equal parts love and a firm guiding hand. Her presence at chess, baseball and basketball tournaments, football playoffs along with educational programs at All Saints Episcopal School of Fort Worth was religious and they thrived. Jennifer was born to Puddin and Bobby Turner and raised in Fort Worth. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1978 and went on to earn a degree from Texas Christian University. Her sentimental love of art and culture manifest itself with her hard work for the Cliburn Foundation. As a board member, her passion was with the Musical Awakenings program of the Cliburn, which produces classical music performances in public schools. Jennifer was a member of The Assembly and a devout parishioner at Christ the King Anglican Church. She is preceded in death by her mother Puddin and father-in-law, Braford G. Corbett, Sr. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bradford G. Corbett, Jr. Her sons, Bradford Gary Corbett III and Turner Brown Corbett. This immediate family also included her beloved Bulldogs, Belle, Bunny and Butch. Mother-in-law Gunhild Grunde Corbett. Sister-in-law Pamela Corbett Murrin. Brother-in-law Todd Corbett and wife Tessa. Her father Dr. Robert Joseph Turner III. Her sisters and brothers, Ruthie Turner and partner Dan O'Toole, Laura Brown and husband Wayne, Weldon Turner, Stephanie King and husband Steve, Kenneth Turner and wife Anna and numerous, nieces and nephews. The Corbett family wishes to send their utmost gratitude to the countless caregivers in Jennifer's life.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2020