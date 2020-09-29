Jennifer Jeanette Nichols Gasca
February 2, 1973 - September 25, 2020
Brock, Texas - Jennifer Jeanette Nichols Gasca, 47, of Brock, Texas passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born February 2, 1973 in Wichita Falls to Joe Paul Nichols Sr. and Carolyn Martin Nichols. Jennifer graduated from Jacksboro High School in the class of 1991. On February 24, 1996 she was united in marriage to Chris Gasca in San Antonio, Texas. After earning her associate degree from Weatherford College, Jennifer spent several years working for the Fort Worth Star Telegram, where she was voted Salesperson of the Year. In 2001, she perused her dream of opening her first child care learning center, All About Kids and has since touched the lives of many families. Jennifer took pride in the mentorship she provided to so many young women who were fighting or who had fought the same battle she did.
She is survived by her husband Chris Gasca; four children, Allison Sibley and husband Travis, Christin Wooten and husband Pecos, Payton Gasca and Tanner Gasca; fur baby, Oakley; two granddaughters, Blakely and Brylee Wooten; mother, Carolyn Nichols; father-in-law Bob Gasca and wife Pat; brother, Joe Paul Nichols Jr. and wife Shauna; brother-in-law Nick Gasca and wife Jen; and nieces Erin, Taylor and Jordan Nichols and Avery Gasca; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Paul Nichols Sr.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm at Trickle Creek Events in Weatherford, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Jacksboro. Interment to follow at Cundiff Cemetery. Coker Funeral Home of Jacksboro, Texas is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Jennifer, the family has requested donations and gifts to be made to the Pink Luncheon to fund mammograms and breast cancer services in Parker County. Visit www.pinkluncheon.com
or call 817-598-4934.
Trickle Creek Events
5555 Old Brock Road Weatherford, TX 76087
First Baptist Church of Jacksboro
200 N Knox Street Jacksboro, TX 76458