Jennifer Kathryn White
1967 - 2020
Jennifer White BEDFORD -- Jennifer Kathryn White, age 52, of Bedford, Texas passed away after a battle with cancer on July 28, 2020 in Bedford. SERVICE: A private family visitation and service will be held with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Hamilton, Texas. She was born on October 13, 1967 in Grapevine, Texas. She was a loving mother, NuNu, beloved sister and good friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonnie Glen White and Mary Gaylord Menegay White. SURVIVORS: Jennifer is survived by her son, Michael White and wife, Kristen of Bedford; daughter, Katy Ryals of Bedford; precious grandchildren, Trinity White, Bryson White, and Brayden White; brother, Geoff White and wife, Lisa and their daughter, Shelby; sister, Heather Jones and husband, Chris and their daughter, Rebekah.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
