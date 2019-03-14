Jennifer Leigh Wood ARLINGTON -- Jennifer Leigh Wood, age 50 of Arlington, passed away on March 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. SERVICE: A celebration of Jen's life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. She was born on November 30, 1968 in Ft. Worth, Texas, the daughter of Larry and Jan Ligon. Jen married David Wood and they celebrated 21 years together. Jen was the matriarch of her family and integral in bringing the family together and taking care of her family. Jen helped organize many family functions and always took charge to make sure everyone had a special part. Jen loved to travel with her husband, especially to the beach where she could relax in the sun. Jen was a Dallas Cowboy's fan and an animal lover, especially her pug "Buddy." Jen was preceded in death by her father, Larry Ligon; daughter, Hannah Wood; and sisters, Leslie Bosher and Tracy Waymire. SURVIVORS: Jen is also survived by her sister, Alice Brooks and husband, Jeremy; mother, Jan West and husband, Richard; nieces and nephews, Emma Ryan, Trey Lain, Jackson Waymire, Mady Brooks, Lainey Brooks, Reagan Brooks, and Rodney Bosher; and a great-nephew, Ryker Dishman.



