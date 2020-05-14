Jennifer Clark HASLET -- Jennifer Lynn Aleksandrowicz Clark passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine, Texas after a long battle with diabetes at the age of 50. SERVICE: A private family visitation will be held at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She was born March 24, 1970 in Buffalo, New York to David Anthony Aleksandrowicz and Bonda Lee (Winkelman) Aleksandrowicz. Jennifer was a graduate of Richland High School and attended Texas State University when it was formerly known as Southwest Texas State. She was in the Texas Girls Choir and played on the volleyball team. As a younger child, she was known as the rink rat as she traveled and spent many hours at the hockey rink with her father, David and her brothers, Dan and Adam. She helped her parents as a manager, co-owner and bookkeeper for their family business, Bonnie & Clyde's Swim Center. She was preceded in death by her father, David Aleksandrowicz, brother, Adam Aleksandrowicz, and nephew, Ryan Aleksandrowicz. SURVIVORS: Her beloved husband of 25 years, Kyle Edward Clark; loving mother, Bonnie Aleksandrowicz; brother, Dan Aleksandrowicz; nephews, Jonathon Aleksandrowicz and Aaron Dain Taylor; niece; Amanda Aleksandrowicz; sister-in-law, Lisa Dawson and husband, Jan; aunt; Janice Luczak; uncle, Bob Winkelman and wife, Barb; uncle, Lon Winkelman; and cousins, Pam, Julie, Aaron, Robbie, Blake, and Justin.