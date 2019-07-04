|
Jerald Clifton Keesee BURLESON -- Jerald Clifton Keesee, 85, of Burleson passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Caddo Cemetery in Joshua. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday at Lucas and Blessing Funeral Home. Jerald was preceded in death by his wife, Etta C. Keesee and seven siblings. Jerald was the best father, husband, grandfather and friend anyone could have and will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carol Reed and husband, Mike; sons, Bob Keesee, Charlie Keesee and wife, Zina; sisters, Evelo Hood, Deedee Dearman; sister-in-law, Wanda Keesee; grandchildren, Rachel Reed and husband Josh Johnson, Sam Reed and wife, Amanda, April Tootle and husband, Brad, Amy Mendoza and husband, Nick; great-grandchildren, Wilder, Ava, Maverick, Courtney, Cameron, Caitlyn, Bentley, Miabella and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019