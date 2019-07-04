Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Caddo Cemetery
Joshua, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Keesee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald Clifton Keesee


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerald Clifton Keesee Obituary
Jerald Clifton Keesee BURLESON -- Jerald Clifton Keesee, 85, of Burleson passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Caddo Cemetery in Joshua. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday at Lucas and Blessing Funeral Home. Jerald was preceded in death by his wife, Etta C. Keesee and seven siblings. Jerald was the best father, husband, grandfather and friend anyone could have and will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carol Reed and husband, Mike; sons, Bob Keesee, Charlie Keesee and wife, Zina; sisters, Evelo Hood, Deedee Dearman; sister-in-law, Wanda Keesee; grandchildren, Rachel Reed and husband Josh Johnson, Sam Reed and wife, Amanda, April Tootle and husband, Brad, Amy Mendoza and husband, Nick; great-grandchildren, Wilder, Ava, Maverick, Courtney, Cameron, Caitlyn, Bentley, Miabella and numerous nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now