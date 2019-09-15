|
|
Jerald Lynn Ross JOSHUA - Jerald Lynn Ross, 81 of Joshua, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 13, 2019 in Burleson, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and businessman. SERVICE: 10:00 am Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua, Texas. Interment: Caddo Cemetery in Joshua, Texas. Visitation: 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019. Jerald was born January 21, 1938 in Joshua, Texas to Leslie and Fannie Ross. In 1972 he and his business partner, Wendel Smith, started Eagle Pipeline Construction. He retired in 2002. He was an avid antique car and tractor enthusiast. His most recent love is watching his grandchildren compete in their sporting activities. He was preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Fannie Ross, brothers, Weldon, Arvil, Maxie and sister Lucille Pope. SURVIVORS: Wife of 61 1/2 years Dorothy Jean, son, Craig Ross of Joshua, daughter Carla Jordan of Paradise and her husband Robert, grandchildren, Aubrey, Max and Amelia Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lane Prairie Baptist Church Building Fund, 412 CR 704 Joshua, Texas 76058 or a .
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019