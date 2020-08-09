Jerald Patrick "Bus" Hough FORT WORTH--Dr. Jerald Patrick "Bus" Hough, 92, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. (Masks required) Interment: Noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, with rosary beginning at 5:30p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Jerry was born Jan. 4, 1928, in Mercedes, Texas, to Travers E. Hough Sr. and Mattie James Hough. He graduated from Harlingen High School at the age of 16, completed pre-med at UT Austin in three years, and went on to Tulane University in New Orleans. He became board certified in pediatrics. In New Orleans, Jerry met Marilyn Elizabeth Russum, to whom he was married for 46 years until her death in 1993. Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force as a pediatrician, and later in the reserves as a radiologist, retiring as a colonel. In 1957, he began his pediatric practice in Oak Cliff, Texas. After completing a radiology residency in 1977 at St.Paul Hospital in Dallas, he and Marilyn moved to Fort Worth where he began practicing radiology at All Saints Episcopal Hospital. Following his retirement in 1997, he attended the University of Dallas, earning a Master's degree in theology. He also studied Spanish, led dog training classes, served as eucharistic minister, and traveled with his large family on many trips and cruises. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Travers E. Hough Jr., M.D. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Mary Elizabeth Honey Hough Rae; son, John David Hough and daughter-in-law, Chandra Tagnani Hough; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, James George Hough Sr.; and many nieces and nephews. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries