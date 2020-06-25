Jeremiah Charles Monroe FORT WORTH--Jeremiah Monroe 17, departed this life Sunday at home. SERVICE: Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rising Star Church Of God In Christ. You may visit Jeremiah Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindsey Street Pentecostal Church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of God are his sisters, Courtlyn and Lauryn Hudson; brother, Cord Session; Grandmother, Odessa Session; Two uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.