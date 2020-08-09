1/1
Jerome Raymond "Jerry" Pikulinski
1938 - 2020
Jerome Raymond "Jerry" Pikulinski ARLINGTON--Jerome Raymond "Jerry" Pikulinski, 82, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Arlington. MEMORIAL MASS: will be held at a later date at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Jerry was born May 8, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., to Raymond and Anna Adamczyk Pikulinski. They both were there to welcome him home, along with his sister, Lorraine Zapalski. Jerry was a past federal employee of 30-plus years and was very active in local government. He married his lifelong sweetheart on July 4, 1959, and they moved to Texas in 1972. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Yvonne Bojarski Pikulinski; children, Raymond Pikulinski and spouse, Michael Burton, Christopher Pikulinski and former wife, Andrea Pikulinski, Paul Pikulinski, Catherine Erbay and James Pikulinski and wife, Rebecca; half sister, Susan Czuj and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Mason, Lindsay, Turner, Chase, Lauren, Ian and Aiden; extended family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexander's Midway Funeral Home
3607 E Highway 199
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 677-2634
